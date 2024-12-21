NY Attorney General’s Office investigating inmate death, video pending release

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Attorney General’s Office says its reviewing video of what led up to an inmate’s death at Marcy Correctional Facility.

Robert Brooks of Greece was sent to prison for stabbing a woman on Woodhill Drive in April 2017. Originally, he was charged with attempted murder. He was set to serve a 12 year sentence.

The Commissioner of the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported that a staff member at the facility near Utica used force against Brooks on Monday, December 9.

Brooks died from his injuries at Wynn Hospital in Utica the next day.

According to the “Albany Times Union,” Brooks was reportedly handcuffed when he was allegedly beaten after attempting to bite a corrections officer.

The report states that at least 13 corrections officers have been placed on administrative leave or suspended in connection with the incident.

Saturday, NYS Attorney General Letitia James announced her office is reviewing video of the incident as part of its investigation. The video will be released to the public once Brooks’ family has seen it.

Attorney General James sent out the following statement Saturday:

“My office’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the use of force by correction officers that preceded the death of Mr. Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, OSI has obtained and is reviewing video of the incident. In accordance with our voluntary video release policy, we will make the footage available to the public after Mr. Brooks’ family has had the opportunity to view it.

Law enforcement professionals must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and I am committed to providing New Yorkers with the transparency they deserve. On behalf of the Office of the Attorney General, I offer my sincere condolences to Mr. Brooks’ family and loved ones.”

Governor Kathy Hochul said she ordered the 14 people involved were to be fired, and sent News10NBC the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

“Yesterday I directed DOCCS Commissioner Martuscello to immediately begin the termination process for 14 individuals who were involved in the fatal attack on an incarcerated individual at Marcy Correctional Facility. This action comes after I directed an internal review of the circumstances that lead to this individual’s death. I once again offer my condolences to the deceased individual’s family and loved ones.

“The vast majority of correction officers do extraordinary work under difficult circumstances, and we are all grateful for their service. But we have no tolerance for individuals who cross the line, break the law and engage in unnecessary violence or targeted abuse. Both the New York Attorney General and the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations are conducting ongoing reviews of this incident, and I am committed to accountability for all involved.”

News10NBC plans to review and report on the video of the alleged beating once it becomes public.

