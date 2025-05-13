NYS Canal Corporation announces lists of events for Erie Canal Bicentennial year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the New York State Canal set to open for its Bicentennial year, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the NYS Canal Corporation have announced a list of celebrations happening across the canal through 2025.
To celebrate the completion of the original Erie Canal, there will be multiple events happening across the canal starting Friday and ending on Oct. 26 with a Bicentennial Voyage of Erie Canal Boat “Seneca Chief,” and a Bicentennial Commemoration in New York City.
The “Seneca Chief,” which is a handmade replica of the boat that first traveled the canal back in 1825, will be making a stop at Perinton Park in Fairport on Sept. 28, which is apart of the official Bicentennial Headquarters.
While making its stop, there will be a celebration from 12 to 4 p.m. with food, music, art and culture. People will also be able to tour the boat before it leaves on Sept. 30.
Along with the Seneca Chief making a stop at Perinton Park, there are other events happening in our area to celebrate, and bigger events across the state as well.
Here is a list of some of those events both in the area and bigger celebrations around the state.
- May 16-19: Waterford Canal Festival, Waterford
- May 23 – Oct. 24: Sam Patch – Live Music Sunset Cruise, Pittsford
- May 17: Key to the Locks, 12th Annual Lock Tenders Tribute and Historic Lock Demonstrations, Lockport
- June 6 – June 8: Erie Canal Bicentennial Art Exhibit at Stony Point Art Studio, Fairport
- June 14: Erie Canal Boat Float and Folk Festival, Chittenango
- June 18 – Sept. 17: Unlocking the Past Speaker Series on Sam Patch, Pittsford
- June 22: Paddle the Canal: Erie Canal 200!, Waterford
- June 6-8, July 2-8: Water Music NY: More Voices, multiple locations
- July 13-20: Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour, Buffalo to Albany
- August 1-28: Flotsam River Circus — 2025 Erie Canal Tour, Multiple dates and locations
- September 16-20: The Erie Canal: America’s Gateway Tour, NYC to Buffalo
- September 21-25: World Canals Conference, Buffalo
- September 24-October 26: Bicentennial Voyage of Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief, multiple stops from Buffalo to Albany to New York City
- October 26: Bicentennial Commemoration, New York City
