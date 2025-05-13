NYS Canal Corporation announces lists of events for Erie Canal Bicentennial year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With the New York State Canal set to open for its Bicentennial year, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and the NYS Canal Corporation have announced a list of celebrations happening across the canal through 2025.

To celebrate the completion of the original Erie Canal, there will be multiple events happening across the canal starting Friday and ending on Oct. 26 with a Bicentennial Voyage of Erie Canal Boat “Seneca Chief,” and a Bicentennial Commemoration in New York City.

The “Seneca Chief,” which is a handmade replica of the boat that first traveled the canal back in 1825, will be making a stop at Perinton Park in Fairport on Sept. 28, which is apart of the official Bicentennial Headquarters.

While making its stop, there will be a celebration from 12 to 4 p.m. with food, music, art and culture. People will also be able to tour the boat before it leaves on Sept. 30.

Along with the Seneca Chief making a stop at Perinton Park, there are other events happening in our area to celebrate, and bigger events across the state as well.

Here is a list of some of those events both in the area and bigger celebrations around the state.

