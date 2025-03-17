NYS DOT begins project to replace I-490 bridges over Erie Canal

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PERINTON, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced Monday that work is getting started on the new project to replace the bridges that carry I-490 over the Erie Canal and Kreag Road in Perinton.

This $60.8 million project will replace the old three-span structures with modern, single-span bridges.

“They’ve gotten to the point where maintenance isn’t a wise investment and they really need to be replaced,” NYSDOT Regional Director Chris Reeve said. “What this benefits for the region is a safe and reliable corridor – an interstate corridor – where we have new modern structures that require less maintenance.”

The DOT said both directions of I-490 east will be reduced to one lane during the 2025 construction season, stating the zipper method or late merging will be used to reduce traffic delays. These methods help keep traffic flowing smoothly the DOT said, by allowing drivers to use both lanes until they reach the merging point.

The NYSDOT said they expect everything to be complete by the fall of 2027.

“This bridge replacement project over the Canal ensures the preservation of a vital gateway to the City of Rochester, laying a solid foundation for future generations of Finger Lakes residents and the communities they call home,” NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

