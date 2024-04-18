NYS Legislature’s bill drafting office is dealing with cyberattack

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Legislature’s bill drafting office is dealing with a cyberattack.

State officials reported their system has been down since early Wednesday morning. According to the New York Times, Gov. Kathy Hochul says this could stall operations and workers might have to use computer systems that are nearly 30 years old.

This comes as the legislature moves toward finalizing the state budget, which is now 17 days late. Right now, investigators are working to determine who’s responsible and why they did it.