NYS Thruway Authority will hold hearing Monday evening on proposed toll hike

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority will hold a virtual public meeting on Monday evening about proposed toll increases.

This comes after the Thruway Authority proposed a 5% increase for 2024 and another 5% in 2027 last November. Costs would be higher for drivers who pay through the mail.

The hearing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. People can stream the hearing on the Thruway Authority’s website or register to speak by emailing public.info@thruway.ny.gov or by calling 518-471-5300. A confirmation email will be sent to speakers with instructions on how to participate in the Webex hearing.

The public can also send in written comments by emailing tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov or submitting them to this address: Toll Comments, c/o Legal Department, New York State Thruway Authority, 200 Southern Blvd. P.O. Box 189, Albany, NY 12201-0189.