NYSEG, RG&E customers to receive one-time credit for next bill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — NYSEG and RG&E are going to provide a bill credit for all customers. The one-time credit will be applied automatically to an upcoming bill.

NYSEG electric customers will get $9.52, and gas customers will get $15.66. For RG&E electric customers will get $18.40, and gas customers will get $11.26.

In a statement, the vice president of customer service for NYSEG and RG&E said:

“We know the pressure of inflation affects every one of the more than two million customers our companies serve. Support like this from New York State can really help families maintain financial stability.”