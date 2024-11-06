NYSP: Batavia man found slumped behind wheel with AR-15-style rifle, meth during traffic stop

BATAVIA, N.Y. — State Police say they seized a gun and drugs from a Batavia man during a traffic stop on Monday.

Troopers got a call asking them to check on a man slumped behind the wheel of his car on Lewiston Road in Batavia. At the scene, troopers say Jefferson Butler was drunk and that they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and an AR-15-style Ruger rifle in his possession.

Butler is charged with DWI, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

