NYSP: Motorcyclist killed in collision with truck in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a truck Tuesday in the town of Palmyra.

State Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows a Chevy Silverado driven by Brian S. O’Connor of Palmyra was headed east on Jeffrey Road, near State Route 21, and trying to make a left turn when a motorcycle driven by a 62-year-old man heading west and cresting a hill hit the car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Connor was not injured.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.