NYSP: Rochester man arrested after police find stolen gun and bags of marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is in custody after New York State Police say they found a stolen gun and a large amount of cannabis during a traffic stop.

State Troopers say they found a loaded handgun and bags of marijuana in the possession of 45-year-old Aaron Rucker. During the investigation, they learned the gun was reported stolen out of Arkansas.

Rucker now faces a slew of charges including criminal possession of a weapon and stolen property. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail.