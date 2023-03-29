NYSP: Three teens arrested for crashing two stolen cars into each other in Ontario County

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Troopers say three teenagers were arrested in Ontario County for intentionally crashing two stolen cars into each other.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Route 96 in Manchester. Troopers say they watched two Kia Souls intentionally collide, forcing one of the cars off the road and into a field. Troopers had to stop traffic in the area.

State Police says the passengers ran away after their cars were damaged but were soon caught by troopers and Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The teenagers were charged with possessing stolen property and criminal mischief. One of the teens was also charged with obstructing governmental administration. All three were given appearance tickets for Ontario County Family Court.