OCSO: Human remains found near Mud Creek in the Town of Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. – Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say they have found human skeletal remains near Mud Creek in the Town of Victor.

Deputies say at around 8 p.m. on May 27, they got a call for a report of possible skeletal remains found near Mud Creek in the area of McMahon Road. When deputies got to the scene, they say they were able to confirm the remains were human.

Ontario County Sheriffs Office Investigators and Evidence Technicians have been on the scene collecting evidence and documenting the scene, according to deputies. Deputies also say the remains have been taken from the scene to the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office to be identified.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we learn more information.