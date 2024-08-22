Office of Cannabis Management announces new sustainability regulations for marijuana growers in New York

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — New regulations announced by the Cannabis Management Advisory Board will require marijuana growers to submit sustainability plans to the state by August of next year.

Jayson Tantalo, co-owner of Flower Hydroponics in Fairport, says sustainability is a good thing when it comes to growing marijuana.

“I believe firmly that this tactic for sustainability has been very lucrative for the lighting company and also, you know, for the cultivator,” Tantalo said.

Flower Hydroponics is a licensed dispensary set to open September 26. Tantalo says growers are attracted to sustainability options because ultimately it saves them money.

“We have some of the best lights at the most affordable cost. We soil, that’s living soil, that have macro and micronutrients already loaded into them,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Office of Cannabis Management announced growers will have one year to submit sustainability plans, in an effort to make sure farmers grow according to the state’s energy mandates.

“These cultivators here locally or even throughout the state, sustainability is really really important. So, I think that their plan is to keep records to keep the most efficient, sustainable garden,” Tantalo said.

The regulations come at a time when OCM is undergoing major changes, but Tantalo hopes that as regulations continue to evolve, it will bring more business through the doors.

“There is a lot of illicit product flooding the streets of New York. And now that the governor’s office has stepped in and created a pathway for regulators take action. You know, we are starting to see some of that business walk through the door,” he said.

OCM says they will offer a free online tool next month for growers to track electricity and water use. Already there are 165 licensed cannabis dispensaries operating in New York, including in Rochester.

