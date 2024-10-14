Officer injured while responding to a mental health call

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Rochester Police officers were injured while responding to a call on Canton Street Monday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to a mental health call around 3 p.m.. When they got to the scene, they say the man became aggressive and started to lash out at responders.

While responding, two officers suffered minor injuries. The man was restrained and brought to Strong Memorial Hospital. The officers were treated and released from Rochester General Hospital.