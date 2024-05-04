Officers investigating double homicide on Lyell Avenue

Taylor Liberti News10NBC

RPD investigating homicide on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department says its investigating a double homicide Saturday morning.

They say it happened on Lyell Avenue, somewhere between Murray and Hague streets.

This is a developing story, and the RPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. News10NBC is actively working to learn more information.