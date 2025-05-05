Officers searching for suspects after shooting on Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Rochester Monday afternoon.

Our photojournalist got to the scene on Clinton Avenue around 1:40 p.m. and saw officers had put up yellow crime scene tape.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot behind a corner store and has non-life-threatening injuries. The man was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers are still trying to figure out if the shooting is in any way associated with the corner store. Crime scene techs were at the scene, working to learn anything they could about what led up to the gunfire.

“It’s the middle of the day. It’s 1:30 in the afternoon. So, clearly there’s people out here, people that were out in their yards, people out sweeping up, that sort of thing. So you know if you have any information, you may not want to talk to us right here at the scene and be seen speaking to the police, I understand that,” said RPD Captain Greg Bello. “And so certainly reach out to 311 or 911 or reported app, there’s plenty of anonymous ways that you can report information.”

As police investigated the scene, a portion of Clinton Avenue was blocked to traffic, but has since reopened.

Is anyone has information, they are urged to contact the Rochester Police Department.

Photos from the scene: