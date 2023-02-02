On-the-spot open interviews launch for county Child Protective Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County is looking for case workers for Child Protective Services. Starting tomorrow, the county will be hosting open interviews.

The goal of the event is to make the onboarding process easier for new caseworkers being hired.

“Caseworkers are key to public safety,” says County Executive, Adam Bello. “They protect our children and deliver critical assistance to families in crisis.”

Applicants can be interviewed on-the-spot and begin work prior to taking a civil service exam, but will still be required to take an exam in the future. The county is also providing free exam preparation to support staff, and waiving all fees for background checks.

Candidates must also have a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and reliable access to a car for daily use.

Here is a list of locations for the on-site interviews:

Friday, February 3 – Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Rd., second floor, Gates 14624.

Friday, February 10 – Hub 585, 111 Chestnut St., Rochester, 14604.

Wednesday, February 15 – Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Rd., Henrietta, 14623

Thursday, February 23 – Coordinated care Services Inc., 1099 Jay St. Building J, third floor, Rochester, 14611.