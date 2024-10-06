‘One in 26 Challenge’ kicks off Sunday, encouraging daily mile for epilepsy awareness

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The “One in 26 Challenge” kicked off Sunday at Wickham Farms in Penfield.

The challenge is to walk, bike, or run a total of 26 miles in the month of October. Participants can complete the mileage however they want throughout the month. It raises awareness and money for programs for people with epilepsy. For the kickoff even at Wickham Farms, everyone walked the first mile together.

It’s called “One in 26” because one in 26 people experience a seizure in their lifetime.

