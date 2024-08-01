One in three Rochester water lines contain lead, but city is working to replace them

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City leaders and members of the EPA are celebrating a state grant that will help them replace Rochester’s lead pipes.

Right now, almost one in three service lines connecting homes and businesses to water mains are made of lead. That number used to be higher, but the city has spent the past three years actively replacing lead pipes with EPA-approved plastic instead.

City engineer Nick Wynne says they’re replacing about 100 houses a week, chipping away at the roughly 19,000 pipes that need to be replaced.

“Our goal is to be lead-free by 2030 and we are ahead of many places in the rest of the country. We’re much further ahead, people are looking to Rochester to see what we are doing. And we want to be a case study to see how you can do this efficiently, effectively, and quickly,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

