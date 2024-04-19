One lilac variety has started to bloom early in Highland Park

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One lilac variety, the Korean lilacs, have started to bloom early in Highland Park this spring ahead of the 126th annual Rochester Lilac Festival. That’s according to Monroe County Superintendent of Horticulture Mark Quinn.

The Vulgaris lilacs are the bulk of the lilacs that bloom during the festival and make up 70% of the lilacs in the park.

“I think what people really wanna know is about the lilacs and when they’re going to bloom,” Quinn said. “It’s been a very funny spring this year. It was really warm really early and a lot of things that were blooming early, it was strange but right now, looking at the lilacs we’re pretty comfortable that we’re gonna have a pretty good bloom.”

The lilacs are expected to bloom the second week of May. The Lilac Festival will run from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 19. You can read more about the festival here.