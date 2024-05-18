One person dead after crash on Jefferson Road in Pittsford

By News10NBC

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — One person is dead after a two-car crash on Jefferson Road at Park Square Lane.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy says speed was likely not a factor, but weather definitely played a part, causing low visibility. The deputy says a passenger in one of the vehicles died, and the driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. The other driver was not hurt.

Jefferson Road is shut down to traffic between Edgewood Avenue and Clover Street.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.