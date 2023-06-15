Ontario County asks for residents’ input on parks

Ontario County is inviting residents to provide feedback on county park conditions, recreational offerings, and future improvements and projects. The results of a public input survey will be considered as the county continues to develop its Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Todd Campbell, the Ontario County Board of Supervisors chairman, said this master plan will help the county as it sets for the parks, considers future park facilities and services, and identify and address gaps in the park system. The county park system currently includes seven recreational spaces owned and maintained by the county.

Questions on the survey cover issues such as barriers to participation, facility needs, user satisfaction, and public outreach.

Ontario County residents can find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OntarioCoParks.