Ontario County board votes to oppose relocating migrants in area with input from county

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of a resolution opposing the relocation of migrants to the area without input from the county.

The board wanted a detailed, significant planning in place between the county, state, and New York City before people in need could be relocated. People spoke out at the meeting on Thursday for and against the resolution.

“I’m here because of the wrongheaded idea that we have a state of emergency about immigrants in this county, “ said board member Lisa Moore. “We don’t have a state of emergency. We should welcome asylum seekers.”

About half of New York State’s counties have declared emergencies in response to the migrant crisis. Last week, migrants arrived in Erie County. They’re being housed near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.