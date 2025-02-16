Ontario County DA’s Office say murder of transgender man was not a hate crime

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement released on Sunday that there is no indication that Sam Nordquist’s murder was a hate crime at this time.

“Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense.”

The transgender man was reported missing by his family on Feb. 9 and found dead in neighboring Yates County on Feb. 12.

There have been questions as to whether Sam’s murder was a hate crime. A “hate crime” in New York is defined in Penal Law Sect. 485.05, as an offense committed “in whole or in substantial part because of a belief or perception regarding the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability, or sexual orientation of a person, regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct.”.

The investigation revealed that Sam was killed in Ontario County and his body was dumped in Yates County.

The DA’s office said they are committed to providing a safe community for all people. They share the community’s shock at the heinous act of violence and understand the fear within the LGBTQ+ community.

They will continue to investigate the motive for the murder.

“We remain focused on holding these individuals accountable and will continue to work tirelessly to complete the investigation into Sam’s murder.”