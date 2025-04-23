Ontario County offering reimbursements for costs of lifeguard certification

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Looking for a job as a lifeguard this summer? Well Ontario County is using funds from a New York State program that will allow teens and young adults to get reimbursed for the costs of lifeguard certification and training.

The county is using funds from the program “SWIMS,” which stands for Statewide Investment in More Swimming.

Their goal is to help fill lifeguard positions at municipal pools and beaches across the county and to help teens and young adults be able to take advantage of these openings by eliminating this barrier of the costs of required training and certification.

“We know the cost of certification and training can be a hurdle for teens and families, and that’s why Ontario County is stepping in to help,” said Bill Wright, commissioner of the Ontario County Department of Public Works. “We want to make these jobs more accessible to more young people.”

Deep Run Park, Onanda Park, Kershaw Park and Sandy Bottom Park all have opening lifeguard positions. There are also openings through the Town of Victor and Village of Naples recreation programs.

Some of the positions open across multiple municipalities include lifeguard, senior lifeguard and aquatics supervisor. All job listings are posted on the Ontario County website. Click here to see the full list of open positions.

People interested in applying must be at least 15 years old and have valid CPR and lifeguard certifications at the time of hiring.

To learn more about the SWIMS program, contact the Ontario County Department of Public Works at 585-396-4000.