Ontario County residents should stay vigilant this weekend

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Good progress has been made in the recovery since last week’s flooding. According to PowerOutage.us, power has been restored to all customers in Ontario County. And, all three Canandaigua Lake beaches that were closed after the flooding washed bacteria into them, have reopened.

However, people in Ontario County should stay vigilant this weekend.

Be ready to act quickly if more flooding happens. Make a “go bag” with your medications, phone chargers, and other essentials.

The Ontario County Chamber of Commerice will open a Flood Information Center on Monday. If you’re affected by flooding, you can go there for Flood Recovery Information and Resources.

