Organizers announce 2025 Rochester Fringe Festival dates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The countdown is on for another one of Rochester’s biggest festivals in 2025.

The Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the largest fringe festivals in the U.S., and included over 600 performances and over 30 venues in 2024.

Created in 2012, the festival has welcomed nearly a million attendants and put on over 5,000 performances.

The festival will span 12 days, starting on September 9 and ending on September 20. We’re still waiting for the highly-anticipated festival lineup, which isn’t set to be announced until July 2025.

If you’re interested in performing at the 2025 festival, stay tuned. You can submit a production proposal to various venues starting in February.