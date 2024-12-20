Our Lady of Mercy students spread holiday cheer to families in need after annual ‘Golden Mass’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A long-standing tradition during the season of giving is happening once again at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women.

Every year, each homeroom connects with a family to fulfill their wants and needs during the holiday season. The school found their 18 families through the Refugee Resettlement Program.

“Sometimes I want to buy like soap for my child and I, but I don’t have money. So I will need so much support,” said Maquach, a refugee from South Sudan who has been in Rochester for four months.

Maquach is a single mom and the only one working in her household.

“I’ve been working one month and a half, and all my kids are in school, and all my kids are school age they are not working yet,” she said. “My parents, my brothers, my sisters. They are in hometown and I’m really missing them.”

After a phone call with the families, the students set out to fulfill their wishes.

“A lot of families asked for basic essentials,” said Mandy Cannon, Refugee Resettlement Program Manager.

Sydney Cook, a junior at Mercy, reflected on the experience.

“The hats and gloves, those are things that like, we forget that we just take it for granted and it kind of makes you realize that they do need that and can’t get it,” Sydney said. “So we’re able to give it to those families in need.”

Sydney, the rest of her classmates, staff, and alumni then filled the school for Golden Mass Friday morning. The gifts were revealed and blessed by a priest.

“They love to do this from inception. This is student-led,” said Christina Lacagnina, President and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy.

The students loaded up the boxes and hand-delivered them to each home.

“It was really nice. They like, welcomed us into their home and we like put them all out and there was a few of the little kids sitting there and they looked really confused. I don’t think they knew what was going on but they looked really happy and one took out a stuffed animal out of the box and was carrying it around and it was really cute,” Sydney said.

For the families, it means more than just getting what they need or want.

“We have been loving the society, the people who are supportive for us, who are helping us, who are agreeing to make us cheer,” Maquach expressed.

“So I feel happy because I feel like I have people around me. And also I feel like I’m a part of the community and also I feel loved by my neighbors. It gives me so much joy because it makes me feel like I am home,” she added.

Sydney and Claire say this is a tradition they want to continue doing for the rest of their lives. They tell News10NBC that giving to those who need not only makes them feel grateful, but is what this season is all about.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.