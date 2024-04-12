Hundreds of customers without power in Monroe, Wayne, and Orleans counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over a thousand customers in Monroe County, along with hundreds of customers in Wayne and Orleans counties, are without power on Friday morning

As of 8:30 a..m., there are 1,214 RG&E customers without power in Monroe County. That’s in addition to 288 NYSEG customers without power in Wayne County and 193 National Grid customers without power in Orleans County.

You can see the latest outage totals or to report an outage for RG&E here. Click here for NYSEG customers and here for National Grid.