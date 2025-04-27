Over 2,400 runners hit the streets for 15th annual Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Regional Health Flower City Challenge kicked off early Sunday morning at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester.

The event began at 7:30 a.m., featuring a half marathon, a family 5K, and a kids half-mile run. More than 2,400 people registered for the three events.

This marks the event’s 15th year in the city. It started in 2010 to encourage people to be active while showcasing the riches and history of Rochester’s neighborhoods and riverways.

