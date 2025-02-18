Over 300 cannabis dispensaries open statewide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York’s legal cannabis industry has reached a significant milestone, with over 300 licensed dispensaries now open across the state. This information comes from the Office of Cannabis Management.

Most of the 307 dispensaries are located in the New York City area, but the Rochester area is home to 12 of these shops.

The state’s legal cannabis market rollout, which began in 2021, has faced numerous challenges. The Finger Lakes region experienced delays due to lawsuits.

An audit conducted last year revealed widespread issues within the Office of Cannabis Management, particularly concerning licensing and leadership.

According to New York’s Office of Cannabis Management, New York State’s cannabis industry has made almost $1.1 billion total in retail sales, and a month into 2025, retail sales have already exceeded $110 million.

Dispensaries in 2024 averaged $381,000 a month.

