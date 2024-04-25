Owner of spa in Rochester and Lockport in custody after investigation into prostitution ring

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The owner of a spa in Rochester and Niagara County is in federal custody on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Linian Song is a key figure in a prostitution ring following an FBI and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office raid at a spa in Lockport. Our Buffalo-area NBC affiliate broke the story. Court papers show that a spa in Rochester, S Wellness Spa on South Clinton Avenue, is also owned by Song.

Song is in custody following a six month investigation into prostitution and commercial sex acts that officials say occurred at the Lockport spa.

According to court papers, investigators connected Song’s business to two escort sites. Back in February, deputies pulled Song over while she had women in her vehicle from China who they say had entered the U.S. illegally.

Song is held pending a federal hearing. There is no mention of illegal activity at the Rochester spa.