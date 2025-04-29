PAB to consult legal counsel following judge’s decision on oversight powers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Police Accountability Board responded to the ruling by the New York State Supreme Court, which stated that the PAB “Cannot lawfully conduct disciplinary hearings or impose discipline on Rochester Police Department Officers (RPD)” among other points.

The PAB said, “The Police Accountability Board (PAB) will review the Judge’s ruling and consult with our legal counsel to explore all available remedies on behalf of the citizens of Rochester. The PAB was established to review civilian complaints and strengthen police-community relations, and we remain committed to that mission. Rochester residents overwhelmingly voted for independent review of police civilian complaints, and we will work with Rochester City Council to ensure that the will of the people is balanced within the confines of the law.”