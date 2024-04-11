Palmyra man accused of creating child pornography and abusing a minor

PALMYRA, N.Y. — A Palmyra man is accused of creating, receiving, and distributing child pornography, along with abusing a minor for more than a year.

John Aldrich, IV, 54, was arrested and charged after an investigation from New York State Police, Lyons Police, and Homeland Security. According to a criminal complaint, Aldrich abused a minor on a weekly basis starting from when the victim was only 14.

The investigation began in March after officials got information about ongoing physical and sexual abuse in Palmyra. Investigators say they found messages between Aldrich and the minor showing that Aldrich had been involved in a pattern of sexual abuse, including by creating child pornography.

If convicted, Aldrich could face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, along with a $250,000 fine.