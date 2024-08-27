Parents demand change after son’s suicide linked to ‘sextortion’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s estimated that teens spend almost five hours on social media each day. The same social media that can connect kids with their friends and family also could connect them with predators who aim to exploit them.

We’re talking about sextortion. That’s when a person sends nude photos to someone online, and are then blackmailed for money or more photos. Some experts believe one in every 17 children has been a victim. That’s roughly one kid in each American classroom.

Here’s how it works: A kid logs on and gets a message from another kid. Only, it’s an adult posing as a young person to gain their trust. Once they do, they send nude photos, and ask for some in return. Then they threaten to send those photos to family, friends, teachers, etcetera, unless they get money — or more sexually explicit pictures.

The FBI says sextortion cases are only increasing, and they’ve led a number of children to commit suicide. The group ParentsTogether Action says it takes too long for sextortion reports to work their way up the chain at Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others.

“The reporting process is flawed, that it’s taking up to a couple of months. This is happening in hours to children. They don’t have a couple of months they have a couple of hours. And what about these keywords that are being said that should be flagged somewhere? How many times was the word ‘I’m going to kill myself’ said in my son’s conversation and they did nothing to step in and stop it,” said Jenn Buta.

Buta’s son took his life six hours after his first contact with an online predator who exploited him.

