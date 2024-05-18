Park Avenue business files lawsuit over parking fees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Zoom Tan” tanning salon is pushing back on the decision to charge for parking in a busy lot on Park Avenue, claiming it violates its lease agreement.

Last summer, lot owner Park and Berkeley LLC started charging $2 an hour to park in the lot across from Stever’s Candies. People who don’t pay risk having their car towed.

The lawsuit claims the decision to charge for parking was made after the lease was signed and interferes with customer access to the tanning salon.

News10NBC spoke with customers and businesses in the area in 2023 when drivers had to start paying to park. You can see that report by clicking this link.