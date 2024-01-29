Park by Irondequoit Bay gets over $600K for improvements

PENFIELD, N.Y. — A park in Penfield has secured a $624,000 grant for improvements. The funding for LaSalle’s Landing Park by Irondequoit Bay will go toward a new restroom and an open-air pavilion.

The project is part of the town’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program to increase access along the bay. Now, the town is working on a construction timeline for the improvements to the park along Empire Boulevard.

The town got the grant from the Environmental Protection Fund Local Waterfront Revitalization Program after applying.