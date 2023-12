ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Palmyra woman was arrested for abusing a 3-year-old boy, accused of holding the child down and smacking him across the face multiple times.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shaina Rothenburgh, 26, for endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 30. Deputies say Rothenburgh abused the child throughout the day until authorities arrived.

Rothenburgh was taken to the Wayne County Jail and arraigned on Thursday night.