Parolee accused of stealing a car at gunpoint, police still searching for second suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man on parole is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint in Rochester on Fulton Avenue near Phelps Avenue Sunday night. Police say it happened around 8 p.m.

Officers spotted the stolen car on West Main Street near Jefferson Avenue. When officers pulled the car over, they say two suspects got out and ran away.

One suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested and charged with robbery and grand larceny. He’s currently on parole for a criminal possession of a weapon offense.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

