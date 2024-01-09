Parolee sentenced for killing neighbor who tried to break up fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury has found a parolee guilty of murdering his neighbor who was trying to break up an argument on Frost Avenue over a year ago.

Rochester Police say Lequan Hill, 31, got into an argument with his father in November of 2022. When 42-year-old Antoine Parris tried to break up the fight, Hill stabbed him five times in the neck and body. Parris was rushed to Strong Hospital where he died.

Hill was released from prison on parole in September. Then, in Oct. 24, he was arrested for cutting off his ankle monitor. RPD says the next day, he was released with a new ankle monitor. Hill has three prior violent felony convictions including burglary and robbery.

Now, he will return to prison after his sentencing on Feb. 14 in New York State Supreme Court. News10NBC investigated how Hill was released from custody after his parole violation.

During Hill’s arraignment in 2022, News10NBC saw Hill scream at the judge and declare that he is a “sovereign citizen.”

