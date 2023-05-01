Parolee will appear in court after $7,000 stolen from Tops in Spencerport

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — The parolee accused of putting on an employee uniform and stealing $7,000 from a Tops store in Spencerport is expected in court on Monday afternoon.

Simon Reznichenko is due in Ogden Town Court at 4:45 p.m. for his arraignment. Police say he went into the store the night of April 25, claiming to be a friend of one of the cleaning staff.

The 35-year-old is already on parole for attempted robbery and had a GPS monitor.