MENDON, N.Y. — A road in Mendon is closed because of a house fire on Chamberlain Road that broke out on Wednesday morning.

Chamberlain Road between Cheese Factory Road and Semmel Road is closed as crews investigate the fire, which is now under control. No one was injured and there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office along with Honeoye Falls and Mendon fire departments responded to the fire.