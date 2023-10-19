UPDATE: Five Mile Line reopens after crash near Penfield High School

UPDATE: Five Mile Line has reopened.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Five Mile Line in Penfield is closed on Thursday morning between Liberty Street and Whalen Road because of a roll over crash.

The crash happened near Penfield High School. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Penfield Central School District to partially open the road for buses to enter the high school.

Drivers should take an alternate route. Deputies say there were minor injuries in the crash and drugs or alcohol wasn’t a factor.