Party City exits retail scene, closing stores after 40 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Party City, a popular retailer known for its party and balloon supplies, is closing all of its stores and winding down operations immediately.

The company, which has hundreds of locations nationwide, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year. The decision came after facing challenges with rising prices and a decrease in customer spending.

This marks the end of Party City’s nearly 40-year run in the retail industry.

