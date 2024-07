ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another “Party in the Park” is happening Thursday night at MLK Park in Rochester.

“The Original Wailers” and “Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime” are getting ready to take the stage. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 and kids 12 years old and under get in free.

