Pathways to Technology Program hosts seminar to encourage women to enter STEM fields

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of Women’s History Month, the Pathways to Technology Program at Edison Tech hosted a seminar on Friday aimed at empowering young women to enter STEM fields.

Students heard from accomplished and successful women in Rochester including employees from Kodak, IBM, and Monroe Community College. The goal of the seminar was to encourage young women to pursue a career in STEM.

“What I’m doing is, because I know representation matters, striving to put women in front of them that look like them, that are very successful in the area of technology,” said Lacassa Felton, director of the P-Tech Program at Edison Career & Technology High School. “So, we have women from the City of Rochester, from Kodak, from IBM and they’re going to talk to our girls about their journey in tech.”

If students spend their four years of high school in the P-Tech Program, they are able to go to Monroe Community College for free on a grant.