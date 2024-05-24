Patrols stepped up at Ontario Beach Park for Memorial Day weekend

Holiday patrols stepped up for Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we kick off Memorial Day weekend, you’ll see an increased police presence throughout the area.

Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte is a popular spot this time of year, and especially when we have sunny weather like we have this past week. News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost went there Friday and said people started to show up as they got off work. Families and beach goers of all ages clocked out and set their sights on a nice evening at the beach.

By 4 p.m., Eriketa hadn’t seen any police out there yet, but that will change by the time the sun sets.

You’ll see both deputies and police later because the beach is a county park, but located in the city. In previous summers, there’s been some trouble in these parking lots as it gets dark. But parents tell Eriketa they aren’t worried when it’s light out.

“Grew up down the street, family had rental property down here, within three blocks away,” says Sandra Schultz. “Favorite place to come, especially to bring my granddaughter. Things have gotten a little bit sketchier in the last few years, so we try to come when it’s not so crowded.”

Eriketa Cost, News10NBC: “If you see police around monitoring does that make you feel safer, or do you think about it?

Jessenia McPherson: “Don’t really think about it. I mean, my safety, as long as it’s my foresight I’m okay, don’t worry about the rest.”

One mother-son duo says they like coming out in daylight.

Eriketa Cost: “Are you going to be back here later this weekend? Any plans for memorial day?

Teresa, Jacob’s mom: “Probably. Yes, beautiful weather.”

Jacob: “I think I’ll go to the water park.”

Teresa: “Yeah. There’s a new water park there. We’re happy to see that.”

An RPD lieutenant shared an important piece of advice for beachgoers this weekend, if they do come out late.

If you see something, say something.

Sometimes, crowds form in parking lots and ATVs and dirt bikes fill the streets. Keep an eye on your surroundings. Again, parents Eriketa spoke with say they feel best when it’s light out.

Police say they’re not too concerned about anything specific this weekend, but will just make sure everyone is safe, and has a good time.

The park is open daily, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.