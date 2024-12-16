Pavilion school district votes on $24M project, no tax hike

PAVILION, N.Y. — Voting is currently taking place on a significant capital improvement project in the Pavilion Central School District.

The proposed project aims to upgrade several facilities, including the tennis court, playground, and theatrical lighting. Additionally, the plan includes funding for a new agricultural technology program.

The district released an informational video on the project that you can watch below:

The total cost of the project is estimated to be just over $24 million. The district has assured that there will be no additional tax impact on residents.

“This project will continue to support our mission to provide a challenging educational environment that prepares every child for a productive life in a global society,” says the district on their website regarding the project.

Voting opened at noon and closes at 8 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium foyer.

