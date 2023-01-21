Penfield retirement community shows gratitude for grandmothers

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Watermark Retirement Community in Penfield held its Grandma Appreciation Day Friday.

The entire community, including residents, their grandchildren, and extended families, gathered for a feast and live entertainment.

“Grandkids: I have about seven. And I think about eight great-grandchildren. And I just had another one, just a couple weeks ago, she was just a little one,” Angela, one of the residents, said. “We have two boys and one girl, just born, so the McCubbin clan is getting there. Every year we have more.”

Watermark owns and operates nine senior living communities in the Rochester area.