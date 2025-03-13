Penfield superintendent shares redacted hateful and threatening messages sent to district officials

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Leaders in the Penfield Central School District are facing a barrage of hateful and threatening emails and voice messages. The district’s superintendent recently shared a selection of these messages with parents, ensuring any vulgar language was redacted.

The messages contain disturbing accusations, labeling district officials as “sick freaks” and “pedophiles.” One particularly alarming message stated, “If they lynched that board, I don’t think anyone would’ve been upset, just saying. Now I can [agree] on school shootings pew pew pew”

These threats follow a heated meeting last month where parents clashed with the school board over an LGBTQ-themed book titled “The Rainbow Parade.” As a result of the tensions, this month’s board meetings were canceled.

The school board plans to resume meetings on April 8, implementing enhanced safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

See the messages below:

