Penfield Town Board delays vote to open temporary brush drop off site

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Penfield Town Board did not vote on a measure on Tuesday night to open a temporary brush drop off site on Kennedy Road.

News10NBC has been tracking the story since neighbors complained earlier this month that the town had not notified them, yet suddenly began to work on the facility.

Town leaders say they delayed the vote so they can review concerns raised by neighbors. They say the town needed somewhere to temporarily dump brush while work continues on a new Department of Public Works Site.